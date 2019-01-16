Miu Miu launches new fragrance, with a campaign fronted by Elle Fanning

Miu Miu Instagram 2019 featuring Elle Fanning. — Picture via Instagram/miumiu

NEW YORK, Jan 16 — Miu Miu is putting a daring new twist on fragrance for 2019.

The luxury fashion and beauty house has unveiled a brand new scent for the new year, dubbed ‘Miu Miu Twist’. And it has snapped up Hollywood star Elle Fanning to act as the face of its latest creation.

The fragrance, which launches on January 31, is described by the brand as being “unapologetically indulgent and airy without superficiality.” Created by designer Miuccia Prada and perfumer Daniela Andrier, it features notes of Vert de Bergamot and Apple Blossom, with a base of Cedar Wood and an exclusive new accord, dreamed up by Andrier and named ‘The Pink Amber.’ The accord lends a woodiness to the scent, that, according to Miu Miu, is “reminiscent of burnt sugar cane cutting through crisp air.”

‘Twist’ comes in a modern version of a classic vintage perfume flacon, with a studded glass base and a gold Miu Miu-branded collar under the cap.

Fanning takes the starring role in the scent’s campaign, which includes a short film that sees her take on multiple characters in a playful twist on real life, amusing herself with cinematic and acting props and costumes. The film is the latest milestone in the actress’s relationship with Miu Miu and follows her catwalk appearance in the label’s Fall/Winter 2018 show. She also fronted the brand’s holiday campaign back in November. — AFP-Relaxnews