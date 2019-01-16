UK’s Labour calls for a Brexit compromise to get deal passed

Britain’s Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, in London, January 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 16 — Britain’s opposition Labour Party’s finance policy chief John McDonnell said that Prime Minister Theresa May could eventually get a deal through parliament if she negotiated a compromise with his party.

May’s Brexit deal suffered a crushing defeat in parliament yesterday, raising the prospect of the government seeking a different plan or leaving the EU with no deal at all.

She will face a vote of no confidence this evening after process of leaving the EU was plunged further in chaos.

McDonnell told Reuters Labour would support May if she agreed have to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU, a close relationship with its single market and greater protections for workers and consumers.

“We will support a deal that brings the country back together, protects jobs and supports the economy,” McDonnell said. “We have had that open door policy all the way through. For two years she has not contacted, not approached us, not reached out.” — Reuters