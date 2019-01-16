Marine police to expand intelligence and operations against smugglers

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the marine police will be reshuffling their ranks to expand their intelligence and operations units nationwide. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — The marine police will expand its intelligence and operations units nationwide in an effort to cripple contraband smuggling syndicates, its commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said.

He pointed out that intelligence and operations have proven to be an important element in curbing such syndicates.

“For the marine police, intelligence gathering and public information are integral in our effort to curb and cripple the syndicates that smuggle contraband and other restricted items,” he said at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here today.

Mohd Yusoff said the plan was to expand the intelligence and operations’ units by concentrating the marine police on intelligence gathering, with this involving a reshuffling of personnel.

He said that the units will be prepared within the next three to four months where marine police officers and personnel will be sent for intelligence courses.

“The marine police force cannot depend on conventional policing efforts such as going on patrol rounds which are mainly preventive in nature as we lack the assets for it due to our vast coastal areas.

“Intelligence gathering will increase the pro-active role of the marine police to hit out at the syndicates who now use various methods to avoid detection by authorities,” said Mohd Yusoff.

Mohd Yusoff added that the units will assist the marine police in building-up on information about the syndicates’ network in the country.

“The RO units also need to look into the syndicates’ various modus operandi in an effort to curb their illegal activities,” he said using the Malay initials for Risikan dan Operasi (intelligence and operations).

At present the marine police force is divided into five regions, with a regional commander each, that cover the entire peninsula Malaysia, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

The force comes directly under the federal police Internal Security and Public Order Department in Bukit Aman.