Johor marine police bust syndicate using licensed premises to sell illegal liquor

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat (centre) is pictured with the seized liquor at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi January 16, 2019. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — Contraband syndicates, specialising in liquor, have been found to employ proper licensed premises to mask their illegal activities here, said marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said such a modus operandi was uncovered by a strike team from the Region Two marine police after they raided a shop in Taman Nusa Bestari here on Tuesday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the premises has a license to sell liquor, but at the same time it also deals in contraband liquor that is stored in a lorry outside the premises,” Mohd Yusoff told a press conference at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi today.

In the 9pm raid, Mohd Yusoff said police seized a total of 129 boxes of branded liquor and wines worth RM374,840 from a lorry.

He said there were no arrests yet and the raid was based on information acquired by the marine police.

“However, investigators have identified two suspects and we hope to follow-up with arrests soon,” said Mohd Yusoff, adding that police are investigating the case under Section 135(1)(d) Customs Act 1967 for protecting, hiding or keeping prohibited items

On other ploys used by smuggling syndicates, Mohd Yusoff said some smuggling gangs were known to also use close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in locations to carry out criminal activities.

“Previously such syndicates only used tonto services, but now they have also used technology by installing CCTV.

“This tactic has been detected for the past few years, but I want to remind them that we are monitoring their movements,” said Mohd Yusoff.

For 2018, the Region Two marine police have recorded 31 cases with 12 arrests with about RM8.5 million in seized contraband under the Customs Act 1967.