Ex-deputy IGP Abdul Rahman Ismail dies at 90

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ismail has died of natural causes at the age of 90 at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya today.

His third son, Rosli, 60, said his father breathed his last at 8.15am after being hospitalised since early December.

“He was supposed to come home tomorrow but Allah loves him more,” he told reporters at the Masjid Bukit Aman here today.

According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had lost a figure who made a huge contribution to the team, despite his retirement in 1985, he kept rendering his contribution and expertise in dealing with criminal issues.

Mohamad Fuzi said Abdul Rahman frequently shared his views and experiences with the young generation of Bukit Aman and told him that investigating officers need to be exposed to intensive training to go deep into criminal investigation skills.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer was held at Masjid Bukit Aman after Zohor prayer and Abdul Rahman was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery at 4.45pm today.

The deceased was appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police in December 1983 until his retirement at the age of 55 in August 1985.

Throughout his service, he had served as the Director of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, State Police Chief and several key posts in PDRM.

Abdul Rahman who hailed from Alor Setar, Kedah is survived by a son, three daughters and 12 grandchildren. — Bernama