Perak MACC completes probe into MB ouster plot

IPOH, Jan 16 — The Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has completed its investigations into an alleged plot to topple Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus said the investigation papers had been submitted to the Commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya two weeks ago.

“As this is a high profile case, we need to refer to the headquarters for scrutiny,” he said.

“If necessary, more will be called to give their statements,” he added.

Speaking at a news conference at the commission’s Bandar Meru Raya office here today, Zainul said the statements of more than 10 people had been taken but he declined to reveal their identities.

“We are satisfied with their statements,” he added.

To a question, Zainul said it was up to the Deputy Public Prosecutor whether the case would be taken to court.

“Our role is just to investigate. Whether to refer the case to court will depend on the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he added.

Rumours of the alleged plot surfaced on November 24 when Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad claimed that there was a high possibility Perak could face snap polls.

News reports have said that Alor Pongsu Assemblyman Datuk Sham Mat Sahat; Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup); Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota), Maslin Sham Razman (Bukit Chandan); Dr Jurij Jalaluddin (lubuk Merbau) and Datuk Saarani Mohamad (Kota Tampan), had been called up by MACC to have their statements recorded on the matter.

Prior to that, Tebing Tinggi Assemblyman and State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, who is said to mastermind the plot, was also called up by MACC.