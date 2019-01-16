TH Plantations names Muzni Mohamed new CEO

The Tabung Haji logo is seen at Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — TH Plantations Bhd, the plantation arm of Lembaga Tabung Haji, has named Muzmi Mohamed as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The company said in a Bursa Malaysia announcement today that Muzni's appointment will be effective from February 11.

Muzni was formerly the deputy CEO of Malaysian Kuwaiti Investment Co Sdn Bhd, which is a joint venture between the governments of Malaysia and Kuwait.

Datuk Seri Zainal Azwar Zainal Aminuddin was the CEO of TH Plantations until his resignation on 20 August, last year.

Prior to his resignation, Zainal was put on garden leave from Aug 14 until further notice.