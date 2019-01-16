Kelantan deputy MB: No plans to raise water tariff

Mohd Amar said the water tariff in Kelantan has remained at a moderate level. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, Jan 16 — The Kelantan government has no plans to increase the water tariff in the state, said Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the water tariff in Kelantan remained at a moderate level since 2013, compared with other states.

“The water tariff is not the same in all states, as it depends on management and production cost that the water management authorities in the respective states have to bear.

“Today, the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) briefed us on the proposed coordination of water tariff in the country and we (Kelantan) have not made any decision on it,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

Mohd Amar said the state government would leave the matter to the state’s water concessionaire, Air Kelantan Sendirian Berhad (AKSB). — Bernama