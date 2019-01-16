Fifa says in regular contact with AFC over detained refugee player

Former Bahrain soccer player Hakeem Al Araibi at a court in Bangkok, Thailand, December 11, 2018. — Reuter pics

DUBAI, Jan 16 — Fifa says it has been in regular contact with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over the Bahraini refugee soccer player arrested in Thailand in November over a prison sentence in his homeland.

The Australian soccer player’s union this week called on the AFC to intervene to help secure the release of Hakeem Al Araibi, who plays in Australia but was arrested in November in Bangkok on an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain’s request.

Fifa has “been working behind the scenes and have been in regular contact with our national associations and with the AFC about this case,” a spokesman told Reuters late yesterday.

Last week, the governing body said Araibi should be freed and allowed to return to Australia to continue his career.

Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica criticised the AFC, telling Reuters on Sunday he had seen “no evidence” of action.

The AFC has said it was working with stakeholders, including Fifa, but declined to comment further.

Araibi, a former member of Bahrain’s national soccer team and critic of the government, was convicted of vandalising a police station and sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Araibi was a vocal critic of AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s ruling family and cousin of the king, when he contested the Fifa presidential election in 2015. — Reuters