Labuan on HFMD outbreak alert

LABUAN, Jan 16 — Labuan may be in for an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The Labuan Health Department has ordered two nurseries and a kindergarten to close for a week beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, after some children there were found to be suffering from the disease.

Its director, Dr Ismuni Bohari, told Bernama today the outbreak was detected in the second week of the new school term this month.

“Before the school term began, the department informed childcare centres to alert parents to have their children undergo HFMD checks at the hospitals or private clinics after returning from mainland Sabah or Sarawak.

“But it seems that some of the parents have not done so, resulting in their children having the disease,” he said.

He said the nurseries and kindergarten were closed as a measure to break the chain of HFMD transmission and to clean up the premises.

Dr Ismuni reminded private clinics to immediately report suspected HFMD cases to the department.

Meanwhile, Labuan Registered Caretakers Association chairman Suzana Karumin said all nurseries and kindergartens registered under the association must adhere to the Health Department directive.

“We must ensure that all premises are well-organised and adhere to hygiene procedures and, most importantly, report immediately to the Health Department any HFMD cases at their centres,” she said.

In the first six months of last year, a total of 246 HFMD cases were recorded, and about 10 kindergartens and childcare centres were ordered to close temporarily. — Bernama