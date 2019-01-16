Pahang MB tells Manogaran to prove cronyism claim in councillors’ appointment

Wan Rosdy refuted Manogaran’s claim that the councillors were outsiders with no understanding of local issues. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 16 — Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today slammed Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran for alleging that there was cronyism in the appointment of Cameron Highlands District Council councillors.

“This is another slanderous statement said by him to win votes in the Cameron Highlands by-election. If it is true, then our advice for him is to prove it,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account.

Refuting Manogaran’s claim that the councillors were outsiders with no understanding of local issues, Wan Rosdy said that the councillors were appointed from among locals in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency.

“We are very particular about this appointment. Only locals are eligible. We also make sure that the race and gender composition is balanced in the appointments. We have Orang Asli, women, youths and representative from non-governmental organisations,” he said.

Manogaran, who is contesting in the Cameron Highlands by-election, had questioned the appointment of the new councillors during a press conference yesterday.

“Most of the new council members do not understand the problems of the locals because they are not from Tanah Rata. This is because the cronies of certain groups have brought these councillors and they don’t understand the local sentiments,” he had said.

Manogaran also claimed that locals had complained about the sky high parking fees in Cameron Highlands.

In response, Wan Rosdy today said: “The parking fee was not charged in all places. Only the tourist spots such as in Tanah Rata, Brinchang and Kea Farm were charged the fee.

“The parking fee was imposed based on the First Schedule, Public Transport Order (Parking Allocation) of the Cameron Highlands District Council 2016. However, following the public’s feedback, we have reduced the fee from RM0.60 to RM0.30 per hour.”

Wan Rosdy also said the council gives a discount of about 25 per cent for monthly parking fees, adding that the operation period is daily, including on public holidays, from 8am to 6pm only.

“Cameron Highlands is a tourism hotspot and we need to control the parking. Thus, with this enforcement, the public will not park their vehicle in the restricted area, which causes traffic problems,” he said.

“Following the enforcement which started on October 1, last year, we noticed that the public and tourist can easily find parking spots.”

Wan Rosdy also said the parking fee collected will be used to manage the dumping site and upgrade public facilities for the benefit of the locals and tourists.