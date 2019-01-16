Malaysia will no longer host events involving Israel's participation, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya November 1, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — The Cabinet has decided that Malaysia will not host any programme or event including sports in future which involves the participation of Israelis, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

At its meeting two weeks, the Cabinet also decided that Israelis would not be permitted to enter Malaysia to attend any programme or event, he said.

“The Cabinet decision is reflective of the firm stand of the Malaysian government,” he told a press conference after receiving a memorandum from 43 NGOs in support of the freedom of Palestine, at Wisma Putra here.

Earlier, Saifuddin also received a memorandum handed over by Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia chairman Prof Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail stating support for the Malaysian government action in prohibiting Israeli athletes from entering the country.

“I thank all of you for coming up with a memorandum in supporting the pledge for Palestine. We look forward to working closely (in the matter) pertaining to our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Saifuddin said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that the government is firm in prohibiting Israeli athletes from participating in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships to be held in Kuching from July 29 to Aug 4.

The ban on the Israeli athletes has elicited an objection from the Olympic Committee of Israel which has continued to pressure the organisers to have visas issued to their athletes.

The championships are seen as an important platform for qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. — Bernama