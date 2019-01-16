Minister: Bandar Belia to be country’s first extreme sports hub

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters at the Housing and Local Government Ministry in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANJUNG MALIM, Jan 16 — Bandar Belia in Tanjung Malim here will be developed into an extreme sports hub, which will be the first in the country.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry would cooperate with the Tourism, Art and Culture Ministry, as well as the Youth and Sports Ministry to realise it.

"We will hold a meeting with the two ministries in two weeks to identiy the concept for the extreme sport hub.

“When completed, it will be able to attract tourists, especially the young people, to come since Tanjung Malim is not far from Kuala Lumpur," she told reporters after visiting the site for the Youth City project in Taman Bandar here today.

Zuraida said the project, when completed, would also help to generate economic activities for local residents.

Meanwhile, she said development of the Youth City project , which was now about 40 per cent ready, was scheduled for completionin 2023.

Tanjung Malim will be developed as the first Commonwealth Youth Town in the world by leveraging existing public infrastructure, facilities and in collaboration with the government, government-linked companies (GLCs), private sector and the civil society.

The visionary project, announced by Prince Charles of Wales during the Commonwealth Youth Summit in November 2017, is supported by the Malaysian government and the Perak state government in collaboration with the Commonwealth Youth Innovation Centre and local youth councils in Malaysia. — Bernama