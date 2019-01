BEIJING, Jan 16 —China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in 2018 rose 0.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$120.5 billion (RM495.4 billion), China's Ministry of Commerce said today.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said there were no new overseas investment projects in real estate, entertainment and sports sectors last year and that what it calls "irrational" outbound investment has been effectively curbed. — Reuters