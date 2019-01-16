The 12 corruption and money-laundering charges against Baling MP Abdul Azeez

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez bin Abdul Rahim leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Listed below is Malay Mail’s translation of the three charges under section 24(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 Act [694] and nine charges under 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, against Baling MP and Former Tabung Haji Chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Also listed are two charges under the MACC Act against Azeez’s brother, Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim.

They are in no way an official translation of the charge sheet, which was read out in Bahasa Malaysia.

Public Prosecutor vs Datuk Ser Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim ( NRIC NO.: ******-**- 5503)

Charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694]

FIRST CHARGE

That you, on 08 Disember 2010, at CIMB Bank Menara UAB Branch, No. 6, Jalan Tun Perak, City Centre, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, did corruptly receive for yourself a gratification, to wit, the sum of RM1,200,000.00 into CIMB Bank Berhad account no. 14140037378050 belonging to you from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan bin Abdullah, a Director of Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. as a reward to you for doing an actual matter, to wit, assisting Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. to obtain projects (as per Annexure A) from the Government of Malaysia through direct negotiations and selective tender with a total value of RM197,805,750.18, and you have thereby committed an offence under section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694] punishable under subsection 24(1) of the same Act.

Punishment:

Section 24 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694]

Shall on conviction be liable to:

a) imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and

b) a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Annexure A

Air Kuning to Kampung Gajah road project, Batang Padang district, Perak Darul Ridzuan

Air Kuning to Kampung Gajah road project, Batang Padang district, Perak Darul Ridzuan (Phase II)

Project to built Air Kuning to Kampung Gajah road, Batang Padang district, Perak Darul Ridzuan (Phase III), and

Project to built Kampung Merbau Kudin road/ Felda Teloi Timur, Sik, Kedah (Design and construct)

SECOND CHARGE

That you, on 13 June 2017, at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Blok J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in the district of Petaling, in the State of Selangor Darul Ehsan, did corruptly receive for yourself a gratification, to wit, the sum of RM2,000,000.00 from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan bin Abdullah, a Director of Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. as a reward to you for doing an actual matter, to wit, assisting Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. to obtain the New Coastal Highway Construction Project: Federal Road Improvement Works FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak Darul Ridzuan) through selective tender from the Ministry of Works Malaysia valued at RM644,480,000.00, and you have thereby committed an offence under section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694] punishable under subsection 24(1) of the same Act.

Punishment:

Section 24 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694]

Shall on conviction be liable to:

a) imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and

b) a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is the higher.

THIRD CHARGE

That you, on 10 April 2018, at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Blok J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in the district of Petaling, in the State of Selangor Darul Ehsan, did corruptly receive for yourself a gratification, to wit, the sum of RM2,000,000.00 from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan bin Abdullah, a Director of Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. as a reward to you for doing an actual matter, to wit, assisting Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. to obtain the New Coastal Highway Construction Project: Federal Road Improvement Works FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak Darul Ridzuan) through selective tender from the Ministry of Works Malaysia valued at RM644,480,000.00, and you have thereby committed an offence under section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694] punishable under subsection 24(1) of the same Act.

Punishment:

Section 24 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694]

Shall on conviction be liable to:

a) imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and

b) a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is the higher.

Charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 [Act 613]

FIRST CHARGE

That you, between 08 March 2010 and 31 December 2010, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling RM1,910,000.00 from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd.

As such you have commit an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

SECOND CHARGE

That you, between 01 February 2011 and 29 December 2011, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling to RM670,000 from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd.

As such you have commit an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

THIRD CHARGE

That you, between between 06 January 2012 and 26 December 2012, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful

activity, totalling to RM4,131,104.60 from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

FOURTH CHARGE

That you, between 05 January 2013 and 26 December 2013, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, otalling to RM783,900.00 from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

FIFTH CHARGE

That you, between 03 January 2014 and 31 December 2014, within theKlang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling to RM1,483,900.00 from Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

SIXTH CHARGE

That you, between 08 January 2015 and 31 December 2015, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling RM8,183,900.00 from companies as per Attachment 1

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

ATTACHMENT 1

1. Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd — RM183,900.00

2. Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd — RM6,000,000.00

3. Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd — RM2,000,000.00

Total — RM8,183,900.00

SEVENTH CHARGE

That you, between 04 January 2016 and 30 December 2016, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling RM33,363,885.25 from companies as per Attachment 2.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

ATTACHMENT 2

1. Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd — RM6,263,885.25

2. Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd — RM17,200,000.00

3. Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd — RM9,900,000.00

Total — RM33,363,885.25

EIGHTH CHARGE

That you, between 03 January 2017 and 27 December 2017, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling RM63,639,975.00 from companies as per Attachment 3.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

ATTACHMENT 3

1. Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd — RM17,269,975.00

2. Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd — RM31,600,000.00

3. Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd — RM8,000,000.00

4. Avp Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd — RM6,770,000.00

Total — RM63,639,975.00

NINTH CHARGE

That you, between 09 January 2018 and 30 August 2018, within the Klang Valley, did engage in money laundering, by using proceeds from an unlawful activity, totalling RM25,250,000.00 from companies as per Attachment 4.

As such you have committed an offence under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 [Act 613], punishable under subsection 4(1) of the same Act.

ATTACHMENT 4

1. Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd — RM4,630,000.00

2. Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd — RM16,000,000.00

3. Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd — RM2,500,000.00

4. Avp Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd — RM2,120,000.00

Total — RM25,250,000.00

Penalties for all the above charges under subsection 4(1) (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 [Act 613]

Imprisonment for a term not exceeding fifteen years and fines not less than five times the amount or value of a result from the illegal activity or RM5 million or whichever is higher.

Charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694] against Azeez’s brother, Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim.

Public Prosecutor vs Abdul Latif bin Abdul Rahim (NRIC NO.: ******-**-6493)

FIRST CHARGE

That you, on 13 June 2017, at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Blok J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in the district of Petaling, in the State of Selangor Darul Ehsan, abetted the commission of the offence by one Abdul Azeez Bin Abdul Rahim (NRIC No.: 661119-10-5503), who, did corruptly receive for himself a gratification, to wit, the sum of RM2,000,000.00 from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan bin Abdullah, a Director of Menuju Asas Sdn.

Bhd. as a reward to him for doing an actual matter, to wit, assisting Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. to obtain Projek Membina Lebuhraya Persisiran Pantai Baru: Kerja-Kerja Menaiktaraf Jalan Persekutuan FT005 (Teluk Intan ke Kampung Lekir, Perak Darul Ridzuan) through selective tender from Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia valued at RM644,480,000.00, which offence was committed in consequence of your abetment, and you have thereby committed an offence punishable under section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694], read together with section 16(a)(A) and section 24(1) of the same Act.

Punishment:

Shall on conviction be liable to:

(a) imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and (b) a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is the higher.

SECOND CHARGE

That you, on 10 April 2018, at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Blok J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, in the district of Petaling, in the State of Selangor Darul Ehsan, abetted the commission of the offence by one Abdul Azeez Bin Abdul Rahim (NRIC No.: 661119-10-5503), who, did corruptly receive for himself a gratification, to wit, the sum of RM2,000,000.00 from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan bin Abdullah, a Director of Menuju Asas Sdn.

Bhd. as a reward to him for doing an actual matter, to wit, assisting Menuju Asas Sdn. Bhd. to obtain Projek Membina Lebuhraya Persisiran Pantai Baru: Kerja-Kerja Menaiktaraf Jalan Persekutuan FT005 (Teluk Intan ke Kampung Lekir, Perak Darul Ridzuan) through selective tender from Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia valued at RM644,480,000.00, which offence was committed in consequence of your abetment, and you have thereby committed an offence punishable under section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694], read together with section 16(a)(A) and section 24(1) of the same Act.

Punishment:

Shall on conviction be liable to:

(a) imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and (b) a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand ringgit, whichever is the higher.