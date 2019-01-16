When Thaipusam becomes a family affair for three brothers

Vebheyshan performs prayers ahead of Thaipusam. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — Brothers Prashant, Sashi Darshan and Vebheyshan Balachandran have been taking part in Thaipusam ever since they were nine years old.

They are now aged 29, 27 and 23 respectively.

They started by carrying the “lightweight” paal kudam (pot of milk) up the 272 steep stairs of Batu Caves in Selangor.

This year, the three brothers (Vebheyshan for the first time) will have their backs pierced as part of their Thaipusam ritual on January 21.

Vebheyshan said they have never missed taking part in the celebration, which is a Hindu festival observed mostly by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of “Thai” (January/February).

He will have piercings anchored by red roses.

“There will be 21 hooks altogether. The flowers represent my gift to the Gods,” he said adding that he would also carry a rented kavadi, which weighed between 30kg and 40kg.

He added that he was not worried or nervous despite this being his first time lugging the kavadi on his shoulders and having hooks pierced on his back.

“I’m doing it for my beliefs and religion. It’s actually a blessing to be able to do it,” he said.

Vebheyshan gets help from his cousin Shankar Ramalingam (left) to put on a belt which he will wear during Thaipusam. — Picture by Firdaus Latif What is Thaipusam?

Thaipusam is celebrated to honour the Hindu god of war, Lord Murugan who defeated evil in the form of demon Taraka in order to protect humanity.

During this period, devotees pray to receive Lord Murugan’s grace so that anything bad or unwanted in their lives are eliminated.

On the day of the festival, followers shave their heads and take part in various acts of devotion such as carrying heavy shrines or kavadi (burdens) to call on Lord Murugan for help.

They believe that by performing acts of self-sacrifice such as carrying the kavadi and piercing the skin with hooks and skewers, Lord Murugan will respond to their prayers.

“Usually, devotees implore Lord Murugan’s assistance on behalf of a loved one(s) in need of healing, or for one’s own health, success in exams, career, matrimonial bliss and others. It’s very personal. It can be anything,” added Vebheyshan.

Batu Caves is synonymous with Thaipusam and is home to an imposing statue of Lord Murugan.

At 42.7m high, it is the tallest Lord Murugan statue in the world.

Sashi (left) in a trance. — Picture courtesy of the Balachandran family Progressing from the paal kudam

Six years ago, Prashant decided to trade the carrying of paal kudam with a heavier task by encircling solid, metal chains weighing about 10kg around his body, while Sashi opted to go through the mortification of the flesh.

Ever since then, the siblings have been engaging in such demanding acts every Thaipusam.

“I had 21 hooks on my back and they were weighed down by neem leaves,” said Sashi.

“Many might think it’s painful but it did not hurt at all. It was intense emotionally, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be so that you’d stay focused.

“I was also in a state of trance and that helped me go through the religious act without feeling any kind of pain or discomfort.

He added that after he had climbed up the stairs of Batu Caves and reached the top, the hooks were then taken off his back one by one.

“Although my back appeared a bit sore, miraculously there was not a single trace of blood at all. My body healed within a week. Each year, after going through the ritual, I never fail to feel a sense of calm and contentment,” he said.

Vebheyshan listens to his mother Mani Malar as she tells him about getting prepared for Thaipusam. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

His mother Mani Malar, 56, said devotees who undergo self-mortification feel little to no pain at all.

“This is because they are required to engage in stringent physical and mental discipline prior to Thaipusam.”

She added that devotees needed to observe a 48-day diet that helped their bodies for the ritual.

Daily prayers and meditation are also conducted by the devotee many days ahead of Thaipusam in order for them to be spiritually-ready, she added.