Perak MACC chief: Five reports filed in relation to Cameron Highlands by-election

Perak MACC director Datuk Zainul Darus speaks to reporters during a press conference January 16, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 16 — Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Zainul Darus today revealed that five reports have been filed in relation to the Cameron Highlands by-election since the start of campaigning last Saturday.

He said the complaints were filed by members of the public as well as political parties.

“When there is a complaint filed we will investigate,” he said while declining to reveal the identity of the parties who lodged the complaints.

Zainul, however said that the complaints did not necessarily mean that a wrongdoing has been committed.

“Do not speculate. Let us investigate first,” he told reporters during a press conference at the commission’s office at Bandar Meru Raya here today.

Last week Zainul announced the opening of the commission’s operation room for the by-election.

Five MACC officers are stationed at Cameron Highlands to monitor the campaigning.

Those who wish to contact the operation room can contact 05-5267000 ext 163 (Ipoh) or 019-6002041 (Cameron Highlands) or fax (05-5261214) or email: [email protected]