No return request from six quitters, says Umno acting president

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today denied receiving any application from six of its former lawmakers to return to the fold.

But Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, also said the party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition are ready to welcome them if they wished to rejoin Umno, Malay daily Berita Harian reported.

“To date, I have not received any applications from any MPs that have defected who wished to rejoin Umno.

“Umno’s doors are always open to anyone who wishes to become a member but the terms and process to be accepted as a member is enshrined in the party’s constitution,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The six former Umno MPs said to have made their exit on December 14 last year were named as Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Larut), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasik Gelugor), Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam) and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).

Ikmal Hisham has denied rumours that he will rejoin Umno. In a separate report, Berita Harian cited the Tanah Merah MP as saying claims of their rumoured return were baseless and false.

“At this point in time, I am an independent candidate and have not thought of joining any political party.

“Some people may assume that I will be joining Pakatan Harapan... who knows I may join PAS or form a new political party.

“However, I do not want to comment on this issue because I do not want to hurt the feelings of anyone, especially Umno leaders because they are my friends,” he was quoted as saying.

Malay Mail was unable to reach any of the six former Umno MPs for comment.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported the sextet planned to return after coming under pressure from Umno in the form of a lawsuit.

The paper cited an unnamed party source as claiming discussions involving the six former Umno MPs, Mohamad and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah from the party’s advisory council had taken place.

Since June 24, 2018, a total of 17 MPs from the once-dominant BN component party have so far either pledged their allegiance to PH component parties or chosen to remain independent.

An exodus of Umno MPs from Sabah and the peninsula took place last month, reducing its federal seats to just 37 from a total of 54 after its shock defeat in the May 9 general election.

Three of its MPs have joined Prime Minister’s Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), one has joined Parti Warisan Sabah and the remaining MPs who quit have chosen to remain independent for now.