Now, Jeram rep sponsors 10,000 school uniforms... with his name printed on them

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Unfazed by criticisms over schoolbags ordered from China with his image on them, Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli has now sponsored 10,000 school uniforms for needy students in his constituency.

This time, all the school uniforms have the collars labelled “Sumbangan YB Shaid Rosli” (Contribution by YB Shaid Rosli).

So far 1,600 of said uniforms have made it to Sekolah Kebangsaan Puncak Alam 3 and another 10 primary schools will be the beneficiaries of these uniforms in the near future.

Pictures of these uniforms are making their rounds on the internet.

“This is my sincere contribution to help the needy kids and it’s prepared with my own brand “YB Shaid Rosli’,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lawmaker said in a statement today.

“These uniforms were meant to be ready before the schooling sessions started this year but the vendors were late in delivering them.”

He had previously said that the schoolbags he had ordered from China for students in his constituency were meant to feature a sketch, not an actual picture of his face.

Shaid reportedly ordered 1,000 schoolbags from China, featuring his face and name, and gave them to students at Chinese and Tamil schools in Jeram recently.

Elected Umno representatives have, in the past, slapped their images on items they gave as aid to their constituents.