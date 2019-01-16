In vision 2030, Penang forms committees to develop women, family

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the WFDC introduced this month is one of the initiatives that will be funded by the Penang 2030 Budget. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — The Penang government set up 40 Women and Family Development Committees (WFDC) spread across state constituencies as part of its 2030 vision for a better future.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the WFDC introduced this month is one of the initiatives that will be funded by the Penang 2030 Budget.

“Penang 2030 was not included into the Budget announcement in November as it was a broad policy but we later allocated a RM20 million budget for it,” he told a press conference in Komtar here today.

He said initiatives under the Penang 2030 vision can tap into this allocation so the RM400,000 to set up the WFDC will make use of this fund.

The WFDC will function as a formal structure and mechanism of the Penang state government, he said.

“The WFDC is tasked to plan and implement programmes related to women and family development at the respective state constituencies,” he said.

He said the WFDC will implement programmes aimed at building knowledge and skills for women and family in various areas such as financial management, mental and physiological health, parenting and leadership.

Each WFDC will comprise 15 local women leaders with a budget of RM10,000 a year to run its own programmes.

“With the formation of such a committee in each of the 40 constituencies in Penang, we will have 600 women leaders to contribute towards the implementation of development programmes,” Chow said.

He added that the WFDC will also assist the state government in identifying local women talent for leadership development.

“This local women talent pipeline will serve as a feeder for women to take up decision-making positions, starting at the grassroots level,” he said.

The WFDC will be led by state executive councillor Chong Eng.