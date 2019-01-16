Saifuddin: Malaysia-Singapore ties remain good

Saifuddin said that besides him, four key persons would be holding discussions on specific topics and issues with their Singapore counterparts. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Malaysia-Singapore relations remain good despite the need for further discussions on several matters, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

“Our relations with Singapore remain good. There are some issues but we are talking to each other, and that is very important.

“Most importantly, the discussions are going on. I am confident the discussions are moving in the right direction,” he told reporters at Wisma Putra here after receiving a memorandum from NGOs in support of the freedom for Palestine.

Saifuddin said that besides him, four key persons would be holding discussions on specific topics and issues with their Singapore counterparts.

They were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Attorney General Tommy Thomas and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob.

It was reported that the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) between Malaysia and Singapore scheduled for Jan 14 has been postponed.

It had been reported that Singapore wanted the meeting postponed because it claimed that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian had trespassed into Singapore waters on January 9 during a visit to Johor Baru port. Osman has insisted that he did not trespass into Singapore waters and that all he did was to watch Malaysian security teams doing their job.

Saifuddin said Malaysia and Singapore would be steadfast in their negotiations.

“We have always safeguarded our sovereignty and our independence. We just have to continue talking to our Singapore counterparts,” he said.

Despite the postponement of the JMCIM, Saifuddin said, Mohamed Azmin carried on with discussions on other bilateral issues with Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

“We are moving forward,” he said. — Bernama