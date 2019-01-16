KL shares end morning session lower

There is no improvement in market sentiment as Bursa Malaysia closes the morning session lower. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, with the key index remaining in the red on the back of weak demand for equities, mostly for index-linked counters.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted 7.27 points to 1,672.15 from yesterday's close of 1,672.15.

It moved between 1,668.43 and 1,676.34 after opening 3.64 points lower at 1,675.78.

However, market breadth was positive at 362 gainers to 312 losers, with 335 counters unchanged, 867 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.35 billion shares worth RM838.98 million.

A dealer said sentiment on some Asian bourses was weak, taking cue from United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May losing badly a crucial vote on her Brexit plan in Parliament yesterday.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index eased 0.25 per cent to 26,763.58, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.61 per cent to 20,430.35, but the Singapore Straits Times Index gained 0.16 per cent to 3,217.28.

Back home, the FBM Emas Index was 23.79 points weaker at 11,574.59, the FBMT 100 Index lost 26.86 points to 11,455.91,the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 12.52 points to 11,488.8 and the FBM Ace Index trimmed 17.51 points to 4,442.27.

However, the FBM 70 perked 53.29 points to 13,663.84.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index gave up 68.96 points to 17,389.05 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.59 of-a-point to 160.31, but the Plantation Index bagged 21.88 points to 7,158.64.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.40, Tenaga trimmed 26 sen to RM13.58, Petronas Chemicals lost six sen to RM8.21, Public Bank eased 28 sen to RM24.70 and CIMB eased two sen to RM5.65.

Of actives, FGV and V.S Industry bagged 2.5 sen each to 95.5 sen and 87 sen respectively, as Fitters added one sen to 41.5 sen and Datasonic perked three sen to 52 sen. — Bernama