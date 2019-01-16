Negri Sembilan dog-poisoning suspect wants his RM21,000 phone back

Is this the phone that is worth RM21,000? — SoyaCincau pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 16 — A suspect in the recent dog poisoning case had his phone confiscated as part of an on-going investigation. The device is currently in the possession of the Negri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department but the man is requesting for his phone to be returned soon. He alleged that his phone is worth RM21,000.

A couple of readers have asked us, what phone is that? This appears to be an iPhone but it’s not your usual off the shelf product.

According to Harian Metro, the device was confiscated by the police on January 9 before it was transferred to the Veterinary Department. The news report had included a photo of the device which appears to be a special gold-plated iPhone XS Max that’s personalised with his name.

According to the owner, his phone is very important as it contains a lot of personal information including family photos and work-related info. He also requires it to authorise salary payments for his 300 workers.

Can a phone cost that much? If we do a quick check online for a gold-plated iPhone XS Max, the asking price is £3,297 or RM17,400 for a 512GB model from GoldGenie. Apart from 24K Gold, the UK based company is also offering the device in Rose Gold and Platinum options. To complete the premium experience, the iPhone is packed in a luxury finished box.

It isn’t clear if the person had purchased the phone from GoldGenie. It’s possible that he could have purchased from another source. Well, it’s still cheaper than buying a Vertu. — SoyaCincau