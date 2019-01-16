‘Ghostbusters’ is returning with Jason Reitman behind the camera this time

Bill Murray played the role of Dr Peter Venkman in ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Ghostbusters II’ in the 1980s. — file pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Fans who weren’t that happy with Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters adaptation will be glad to know that a new movie is in the works.

According to reports that site Entertainment Weekly, Jason Reitman will be directing and co-writing the new film which will be set within the universe of the original movies.

Reitman’s dad, Ivan, directed and produced the original 1984 movie that starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. Senior Reitman will also serve as a producer for this new film.

Not much is known at this stage about the film or if any of the original stars will be a part of it but the film is projected for release in summer 2020, so the wait won’t be that long for more spooks and slime.

In the meantime, here’s just some of the buzz on Twitter over this latest Ghostbusters news:

When you hear there will be a new #Ghostbusters movie. pic.twitter.com/V1vTld8Gts — TheTrueDonnieG (@thetruedonnieg) January 16, 2019

Sony looking at #Ghostbusters like



Ghostbusters The Ghosts Awakens

Rogue Ghost a Ghostbusters Story

Ghostbusters The Last Buster

Venkman a Ghostbuster Story — Arminies of Solotollogy (@Arminies) January 16, 2019