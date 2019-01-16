IGP: Sabah hostage-taker possibly an illegal immigrant

A man said to be in his 30s abducted a two-year-old girl in Tuaran January 13, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― The man who was shot dead in a hostage incident in Sabah last Sunday is believed to be an illegal immigrant, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said, however, that the police were unable to verify the identity of the man because no one had come forward with any information.

The police shot the man to death as he had held a two-year-old girl hostage at knife-point at a unit of the Telipok Ria Apartments in Kota Kinabalu and threatened to throw her down from a kitchen window. The girl was saved unharmed.

“I was informed that the man was an illegal immigrant. Our investigation is going on as we have yet to determine his motive,” he told a press conference after the monthly gathering for all departments of Bukit Aman here.

At the event, Mohamad Fuzi presented the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medal to 47 officers and policemen in recognition of their bravery as well as sacrifice and contribution to the country. ― Bernama