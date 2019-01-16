Years later, court rules ex-MBPJ legal adviser’s dismissal as illegal

A Google screenshot of the Shah Alam court complex. The Shah Alam High Court has ruled that Abd Muttalib was wrongfully dismissed back in 2015.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― The Shah Alam High Court today ruled that the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) had wrongfully dismissed its former legal adviser back in 2015.

The court said today that Abd [email protected] Mohd Ali was wrongfully dismissed and was acquitted of the allegations of disciplinary misconduct leveled against him by the MBPJ.

Muttalib, who was with the council for 28 years was sacked in May 21, 2015.

“I was sacked for the reason that I have breached the council's disciplinary rules. At first, I was accused of conspiring with a media company for giving them eight advertisement sites without the consent from the council. However, there are documentary proofs that the council had approve the eight sites.

“Then I was charged with disciplinary misconduct for not inviting councillors to attend my meeting, misrepresenting that the council may be subjected to a contempt proceeding, failure to avoid the council from such procedure, failure to give proper advice and put the council to shame,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“Subsequently, the council had a meeting and I was given a termination notice within three hours of the decision made. My compulsory retirement was due in two years, but I was sacked,” he added.

The 61-year-old said that he had suffered a lot of problems due to the dismissal.

“After the dismissal, I had difficulty in finding for jobs. The dismissal had tarnished my whole reputation and my whole family was put to shame and become a subject of ridicule. I have lost most of my acquaintance too.

“However, now that the High Court has declared that my dismissal was illegal, there is much relief, but it somehow can't fully repair the injustice which the council did to me and my family,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk Ringo Low said that justice has prevailed for Muttalib.

“The decision of the council was quashed and all his back wages, allowances and benefits are restored to him and he will continue to enjoy all the retirement benefits too.

“He is thus exonerated from the alleged and baseless accusations of wrongdoings,” he said.