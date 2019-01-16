GPS promise to reclaim Sarawak rights not ‘mere rhetoric’, says deputy CM

Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas says Gabungan Parti Sarawak will definitely fulfil its promises to reclaim the state’s full rights under the MA63. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BETONG, Jan 16 ― Sarawakians should support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the ruling coalition will definitely fulfil its promises to reclaim the state’s full rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

He also reiterated that leaders from Sarawak-based political parties understand better the problems faced by residents compared to those from parties based outside the state.

“As Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg is the leader of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak government, he deserves every support from the people,” Uggah said here last night after receiving a GPS flag rally convoy at the Panglima Rentap Hall.

He said under Abang Johari’s leadership, GPS’ other core businesses would be to look after and protect the state rights under the MA6.

“We will restore back those rights that had been eroded over times. These are not mere rhetoric. These promises will be translated into reality,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, added that rural residents can expect a brighter future under Abang Johari because the chief minister has plans to develop the interior.

“We have Upper Rejang Development Authority, Highland Development Authority and Northern Region Development Authority apart from Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy.

“These development corridors will be the catalysts for the implementation of more roads, bridges, treated water and power supplies and suitable agricultural programmes to make those areas more accessible and progressive and for the people to have more income,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the state agriculture, native land and regional development minister, said the allocation of RM11 billion in the Sarawak Budget this year would ensure development programmes could be implemented successfully.

“ I would like to reiterate here that the future for Sarawak is very bright,” he said, adding that the state is going into a new chapter in its political path with GPS leading the way.

On the flag rally participated by 57 members from the four GPS component parties, he hoped it served its purpose of publicising its “Kenyalang” logo to all supporters statewide.

Uggah said the logo will be GPS’ symbol for the next state election expected in 2021.