Pompeo’s N. Korean counterpart booked on flight to Washington, says Yonhap

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong-chol, North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang July 7, 2018. — Picture by Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

SEOUL, Jan 16 — Three North Korean officials, including its top envoy involved in negotiations with the United States, are booked on a flight to Washington from Beijing tomorrow, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol are expected to meet tomorrow or Friday in the US capital to discuss a second summit between their leaders, CNN and South Korean media reported citing sources familiar with the issue.

A meeting could mean the two sides are nearing a compromise after months of standoff over how to move forward in ending North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Yong-chol, along with North Korea’s vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui, and a third official, have reservations on a United Airlines flight leaving Beijing tomorrow evening for Washington, Yonhap said today, citing an unidentified Chinese airport official.

A spokesman for the US State Department, asked earlier about the possibility of the top officials from the two sides getting together, said: “We have no meetings to announce.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to work towards denuclearisation at a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, but there has been little significant progress since.

Pompeo planned to meet his counterpart last November, but the talks were called off at the last minute.

Contact was resumed after Jong-un delivered a New Year speech in which he said he was willing to meet Trump “at any time,” South Korea’s ambassador to the United States, Cho Yoon-je, told reporters last week. — Reuters