IWK signs deal with FRIM on non-food crop fertiliser made from water waste

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar speaks to reporters during a press conference at FRIM in Kepong January 16, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) in using treated water waste (biosolid) as fertilisers for non-edible plants.

The MoU was signed by FRIM Director General Datuk Abdul Latif Mohmod and IWK CEO Faizal Othman and was witnessed by Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

“Research and study has been made and we have a pilot project running. We see that this is a material that can be used to increase growth for non-food crops, forest trees and rubber trees.

“We would like to request local authorities and rubber plantations besides FRIM to use this material,” he said.

IWK also has plans on commercialising the product which stems from treated sludge or waste water. Although there are no set deadlines, IWK targets at producing 100,000 tonnes of this type of fertiliser each year instead of sending the sludge to landfills.

The research done by IWK on rubber trees has found that the wood quality has increased in terms of tree diameter and perimeter.

The biosolid contains nutrients required by plants for land reuse and soil improvement besides promoting the plants' growth.

“Therefore, biosolid is one of the best materials in restoring degraded lands and the use of such alternative material is much needed in industries such as forest plantations,” said the joint FRIM-IWK press statement.

The FRIM Forestry Biotechnology Division will be responsible for conducting research and development on the impact of biosolids in plant growth.

A study on seed germination will be conducted in FRIM greenhouses while tree growth will be conducted at Bukit Hari, FRIM Research Station (SPF) Setiu, Terengganu and SPF Selandar Melaka.