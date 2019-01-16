'Britain’s Got Talent’ illusionist Andrew Lee becomes first Malaysian to perform at London’s New Year’s Day Parade

Andrew Lee shot to fame last year with a daring knife-throwing card trick on 'Asia's Got Talent'. — Picture from Instagram/Andrew Lee

PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — Magician Andrew Lee, who shot to fame with his daring knife and card trick on Asia’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent, has become the first Malaysian to perform at the recent London New Year’s Day Parade to usher in 2019.

The 31-year-old blew away a crowd of 650,000 despite limited movement space and chilly temperatures with yet another dangerous trick that he and two assistants took six months to perfect.

“We had a few challenges like limited space, a moving truck, a 360-degree angle, strong winds and such but we did great. I would definitely do this again.

“The crowd was great. Their reactions were amazing and there were tourists from all over the world,” Lee said in a press release.

The parade saw marching bands, cheerleaders and various giant inflatables parade through a 3.2 kilometre route passing through Piccadilly to Piccadilly Circus, down Regent Street, St James’, Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and ending at Parliament Square.

Themed ‘London Welcomes the World’ this year, the parade was broadcasted live to more than 900 television stations.

Lee, a former nutritionist and sales manager, regularly performs for international cruise liners such as Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Cunard Line, and has performed his tricks as far as Lithuania, Romania, Italy and Egypt.

He wowed audiences last year on Asia’s Got Talent performing a knife-throwing card trick that left many on the edge of their seats including the hard-to-please Simon Cowell during his Britain’s Got Talent audition.