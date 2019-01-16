Terengganu medical student pleads not guilty to pimping

Mohd Luqman Zulkepli was charged with committing the offence at a hotel in Kuala Terengganu between 2.43am and 6.05pm on August 27 and 28 last year. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 16 — A final year medical student of a public university here pleaded not guilty in the Terengganu Shariah High Court here today to a charge of “muncikari” (pimping).

Mohd Luqman Zulkepli, 29, from Panji Alam near here, was charged with committing the offence at a hotel here between 2.43am and 6.05pm on August 27 and 28 last year.

He was charged under Section 28 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001, which provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or whipping or not more than six strokes, or any combination of the punishments, if found guilty.

Judge Kamalruazmi Ismail set bail at RM3,000 in one surety and fixed February 24 for trial.

Syarie prosecuting officer Muhammad Khasmizan Abdullah prosecuted, while Mohd Luqman was represented by lawyers Fazru Anuar Yusof and Mohd Sofian Arifin. — Bernama