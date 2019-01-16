Court orders Musa Aman to return passport, seek treatment locally

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Pending further reviews, Tan Sri Musa Aman will have to seek medical treatment in Malaysia after the High Court ordered him to return his passport today.

The former Sabah chief minister was granted an application by the Sessions Court on January 7 to release his impounded passport from January 15 till February 10, to seek medical treatment in Singapore and United Kingdom for a coronary ailment.

But this was disputed by the prosecution who argued that Musa was a flight risk as he has been charged with 35 counts of corruption involving US$63.3 million (RM263 million) in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur today decided to reverse the Sessions Court judge’s decision and has told Musa to surrender his passport, granting the review by the prosecution.

“The burden lies on him to show that he would require special medical attention that is not readily available in this country,” said Justice Mohamad Zaini Mazlan.

“The accused is merely seeking treatment by the doctors of his choice. The presumption is that he can be readily treated in this country and the coronary ailment that he is suffering from can be attended to by doctors in the country. The correspondence (with the foreign specialist doctors) showed the same,” Malaysiakini quoted Mohamad Zaini as saying.

The Sessions Court had set February 20 for mention of Musa’s case. He is currently out on RM2 million bail.

“The Sessions Court judge failed to appreciate the facts. Hence, the court sets aside the order by the Sessions Court and allows the prosecution’s orders in terms,” Zaini reportedly said.