Bursa Malaysia remains easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-morning, in tandem with most regional peers, while dampened by weak risk appetite for equities.

At 11.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.14 points to 1,671.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,671.28.

However, on the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 313 to 280, with 305 counters unchanged, 978 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 986 million shares worth RM560.97 million.

A dealer said despite the upbeat overnight performance of Wall Street, sentiment in the market was heavily influenced by fresh news of the United Kingdom’s plan to exit the European Union.

Last night, Prime Minister Theresa May badly lost a crucial vote on her Brexit plans in the House of Commons.

On Bursa, the FBM Emas Index was 31.95 points lower at 11,566.43, the FBMT 100 Index went down 34.52 points to 11,450.07, the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 18.28 points to 11,483.04 and the FBM Ace Index shed 6.54 points to 4,453.24.

However, the FBM 70 rose 46.9 points to 13,657.45.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gave up 68.68 points for 17,389.34 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.54 of-a-point to 160.68, but the Plantation Index added 1.17 points to 7,137.93.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost one sen to RM9.40, Public Bank and Tenaga fell 28 sen each to RM24.70 and RM13.56, Petronas Chemicals eased five sen to RM8.22, while CIMB dropped two sen to RM5.65.

Of actives, FGV bagged four sen to 97 sen, Fitters added one sen to 41.5 sen, while V.S Industry gained three sen to 87.5 sen. — Bernama