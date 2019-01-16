Baling MP, brother charged with money laundering, taking bribes

The Baling MP was charged with nine counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001 and three counts under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim today claimed trial to 12 counts of money laundering and accepting bribes totalling RM144.5 million between 2010 and 2018.

The Baling MP was charged with nine counts under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001, in which he was accused of receiving RM139.3 million in illicit funds collectively from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd, Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd, Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd and AVP Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd from 2010 to 2018.

Abdul Azeez, who was also formerly the Tabung Haji chairman, was slapped with three counts under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 with receiving another RM5.2 million from Menuju Asas during the same nine-year period as gratuity for helping the company gain government contracts for road upgrading works.

Azeez's brother, Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim, was charged with two counts of abetment to obtain RM4 million from Menuju Asas.

The offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the MACC Act with a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine no less than the sum of gratification received.

Both men pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

Bail was set at RM800,000 for Abdul Azeez and RM500,000 for Abdul Latif with one surety each.

The brothers were represented by Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and MM Athimulan.

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and Ahmad Akram Gharib prosecuted.

The next court date for the two brothers is on March 27.