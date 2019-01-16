Najib sets tongues wagging after meet with Umno’s top three

(From left) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan are seen in a photo shared by the former prime minister on his official Facebook page.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has triggered speculation following a photo last night of him looking jovial while having a meeting with three top Umno leaders.

The trio were current acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Najib’s successor Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has let go of his president duties, and his cousin Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who was formerly a vice-president before sitting out last year’s party election.

“We are united for the sake of the party, nation and country’s future,” Najib said briefly on an accompanying Facebook post.

The photo taken by an unknown fifth person at the meeting came right after Najib assured Umno members that Hishammuddin would remain loyal to Umno.

Recently, a photograph of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Hishammuddin holidaying in Morocco went viral which set off a whirlwind of speculation.

Zahid was the acting deputy president under Najib after the latter sacked Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. He continued to act as president after Najib stepped down following Barisan Nasional’s shock 14th general election defeat.

However, last month, Mohamad — also known as Tok Mat — took over as acting president as Zahid went on “garden leave”, amid rumours that the latter is permanently out since his portrait has already been removed from the Umno supreme council meeting room and that his office has been cleared out.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had also proposed for Najib to be made de facto party leader and head of the federal Opposition.

But the former Umno president declined, saying he is now focusing on clearing his name against a series of criminal charges that he is facing in court.

In the comments section of Najib’s post, several supporters lauded the meeting.

“Whatever Umno’s plan is, do not once forget the role of PAS... Let us destroy the hegemony of DAP nation in the 15th general election,” said a top comment by user Ahmad Albab that was liked by over 800 users.

“We want Datuk Seri to return as prime minister for the country’s prosperity and harmony,” said another top comment by user Loganathan Kalyani.