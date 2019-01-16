10 festive TV shows and films to watch with your family this Chinese New Year season

Fan Bingbing takes on the role of a wolf in lamb’s clothing in ‘League of Gods’. ― Picture courtesy of Media Prima

PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 ― Besides eating and catching up with loved ones, Malaysians can look forward to a slew of exciting programmes on the small screen this Chinese New Year.

Read on to find out what festive offerings are in store from your favourite TV channels.

If you love martial arts films

Starring Donnie Yen and Zhang Jin with a special appearance from Mike Tyson, ‘Ip Man 3’ is a tour de force of martial arts on film. ― Screengrab from YouTube/Zero Media

The third film in the popular Ip Man franchise takes a closer look at the teacher who shaped Bruce Lee into a martial arts whiz.

When Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man attempts to settle into a low-profile life in 1950s Hong Kong, he finds himself entangled in several challenges as thugs terrorise his son’s school, his wife battles a terminal illness, and an unknown fighter challenges him for his grandmaster title.

Catch Ip Man 3 on February 4 at 10pm on TV3 (channel 103).

If you’re looking for a laugh

Wang Duoyu is a struggling minor-league athlete who gets entangled in more money than he knows what to do with. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Chinese comedy film Hello Mr Billionaire puts a hilarious spin on a rags-to-riches narrative with the story of Wang Duoyu, a goalkeeper of a third-rate football team who suddenly finds himself inheriting a massive fortune of 30 billion yuan (RM18.26 billion).

The catch? He has to spend 1 billion yuan (RM608,730,000) within 30 days and not own any valuables by the end of it, all while keeping his newfound wealth a secret from everyone.

Tune in to Hello Mr Billionaire on February 6 at 9pm on Celestial Movies (channel 322).

For the foodie fanatics

Learning how to cook up a delicious meal for a loved one is the core inspiration for ‘Heart2Heart Kitchen’. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Heart2Heart Kitchen revolves around the theme of “appreciation” where Chinese celebrities and internet personalities jump into cooking classes with a professional chef to learn how to whip up a dish for a person they feel grateful for.

It’s a perfect fit for the food-lovers in the family and comes just in time for the festive season which is an apt time to express gratitude towards the people in our lives.

Astro AEC (channel 301 and 306) is currently airing the show every Sunday at 9pm until February 3.

Action-adventure or comedy? You can have both!

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ is full of laughs and edge-of-your-seat action. ― Picture courtesy of Media Prima

Jackie Chan plays a famous archaeology professor in Kung Fu Yoga where his quest to unearth a lost ancient Indian treasure with his team ends in an ambush by a gang of bloodthirsty mercenaries who leave them to perish.

With a formidable knowledge of history and kung fu, Chan’s character leads his team on a heart-stopping race around the world to beat the mercenaries to the treasure and save a forgotten culture.

Tune in to Kung Fu Yoga on February 4 at 8.30pm on 8TV (channel 708).

Welcome the Lunar New Year with your favourite celebrities

Expect a night filled with joy and anticipation as the clock ticks forward to Chinese New Year. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Usher in the Year of the Pig with your beloved TVB actors and actresses in Astro Wah Lai Toi’s CNY Eve Countdown.

It promises to be a star-studded night filled with Chinese New Year songs, skits, and dance performances.

Catch them on the small screen exclusively on Astro Wah Lai Toi at 10.30pm on channel 311 and 310.

If you’re curious about what’s in store for you this year

Joey Yap (left) will be making predictions for what’s to come in the Year of the Pig. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Asia’s leading Chinese astrology consultant Datuk Joey Yap will be on hand to dish out feng shui advice just in time for the festive season.

Find out what you can do to enhance your career, health, relationships, and make 2019 your best year ever.

Feng Shui Voyage 2019 will air from February 3 to February 8 at 7pm on Astro Wah Lai Toi (channel 311 & 310).

If you have a soft spot for fantasy films

Angela Yeung Wing ― better known as Angelababy ― also features in the film. ― Picture courtesy of Media Prima

League of Gods is a fantastical movie about a noble king who falls prey to a vixen spirit disguised as one of his concubines, leading to the fall of his kingdom.

The film was inspired by the novel Fengshen Yanyi (The Investiture of the Gods) by Xu Zhonglin and stars Jet Li, Fan Bingbing, Louis Koo, and Tony Leung.

Don’t miss it on February 3 at 9.30pm on 8TV (channel 708).

For those who love a dash of history with their food

The show hopes that by highlighting traditional Hokkien cuisine, it can keep the culture thriving. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Hua Hee Ban Tok aims to preserve the Hokkien culture of “Ban Tok” feasts — a traditional outdoor banquet to celebrate weddings, birthdays, and other special events.

Follow your hosts as you discover traditional Hokkien recipes and become familiar with each dish’s origins.

The show will air every Sunday from February 3 onwards at 8.30pm on Astro Hua Hee Dai (channel 333 & 332).

For the sci-fi geeks who love time travel

‘Iceman’ blends a period Chinese drama with a modern-day Hong Kong TV show. ― Picture courtesy of Media Prima

Iceman tells the tale of an imperial guard who accidentally gets buried in ice alongside three of his traitorous friends who were ordered to hunt him down.

The ice keeps them frozen in time and 400 years later, the men awaken to continue the battle that they left behind.

Iceman is showing on 8TV (channel 708) at 8.30pm on February 5.

If you can’t get enough of superheroes

Paul Rudd plays the titular role 'Ant-Man'. ― Screen capture via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Fans of the Marvel Comics franchise are in for a special treat with a screening of Ant-Man during the festive period.

A super-suit with the ability to shrink in size but increase in power is entrusted to Scott Lang, a cat burglar who must now embrace the hero inside of him to pull off a heist that will save the world.

If you’re in the mood for a superhero flick this Chinese New Year, catch Ant-Man on TV3 (channel 103) at 10pm on February 1.