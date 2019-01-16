No cover-up, Teoh Beng Hock probe still ongoing, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun inspects the guard of honour during the monthly assembly at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today refuted claims that there was an alleged cover-up in investigations into the death of former DAP aide Teoh Beng Hock.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police were in the process of going through several recommendations provided by the Attorney General Chambers (AGC).

“We are complying with the instructions given by the AGC and the task force will complete the necessary recommendations as soon as possible,” he said after attending a monthly assembly at Bukit Aman here.

On January 11, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin denied an alleged cover-up in investigations into the probe.

Following Muhyiddin’s order and a letter from the attorney general (AG) dated July 17 2018, the police have formed a special task force led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datuk K. Manoharan to re-investigate the case.

