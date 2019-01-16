Pre-dawn blaze destroys nine cars in Ipoh junkyard, no one hurt

Fire and Rescue Department personnel bring the blaze under control. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Jan 16 — At least nine cars in a junkyard at Jalan Temenggong here were destroyed following a fire early this morning.

No casualties were reported.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the cars involved were parked in front of the premises.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has yet to determine the cause of the fire,” he said, adding that the department’s Forensic Unit would be conducting its investigations on site today.

Meanwhile, a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the vehicles were 70 per cent destroyed.

“A distress call was received at 5.23am,” he said.