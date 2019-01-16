Ringgit opens lower vs US dollar

The ringgit sags at opening of trade without any firm direction for the day. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today, a dealer said.

At 9.05am, the ringgit stood at 4.1080/1130 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1030/1080.

The dealer said the market retreated slightly after the recent rally, following lack of market-moving news on the local front.

“The US dollar remained stronger against some major currencies, amid a slew of economic data and the vote on Brexit,” he added.

Overall, the market traded mixed in the early trade.

The ringgit was stronger against the Singapore dollar at 3.0306/0348 from 3.0312/0360 and the euro at 4.6868/6933 from 4.6910/6975 yesterday, after data showed Germany's economy slowed in 2018.

It, however, slid against the British pound at 5.2808/2885 from 5.2777/2874 as the sterling rallied back from a sharp drop despite Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit defeat in yesterday's vote.

The ringgit also weakened against the yen at 3.7879/7936 from 3.7788/7844. — Bernama