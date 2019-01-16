Umno sec-gen: BN more frugal than excessive Pakatan in Cameron Highlands campaign

Annuar questioned whether PH was spending within its means. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) of being excessive in its by-election campaign in Cameron Highlands.

He also claimed that Barisan Nasional (BN) was more frugal in comparison.

The Umno secretary-general questioned whether PH was spending within its means as he saw far more posters and billboards belonging to PH than BN on his way up to the highlands.

“Our campaign is underfunded, we are poor people,” he was quoted as saying in The Star yesterday.

“I counted the number of billboards and posters during my journey here from Kuala Lipis. Barisan does not have many posters but Pakatan has so many billboards.”

“We may suffer from a lack of resources but that is not important as our campaign will be based on information,” Annuar told reporters in Tanah Rata.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is set for January 26. BN are fielding Orang Asli candidate and former top cop, Ramli Mohd Noor, and his campaign will get a boost with the arrival of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is likely to arrive tomorrow.

“There have been requests for Najib to come here and campaign and I believe he will fulfil it,” Annuar said.

“There are still some areas here where he is held in high regard.”