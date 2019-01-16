Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto’s ‘Gucci Guilty’ campaign unveiled

Lana Del Rey stars in the Gucci Guilty campaign 2019 as can be seen on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 16 — Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto have stepped in front of the cameras for Gucci.

The songstress and the musician/actor have teamed up to front the new campaign for the luxury Italian house’s “Gucci Guilty” fragrance family.

Shot on location in Los Angeles by Glen Luchford, the new campaign includes a short film that sees the famous duo take on the roles of “individuals who live and love outside of social conformism to embody the #GucciGuilty fragrances Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and Gucci Guilty Pour Femme,” as explained by the brand. They are joined on screen by Hollywood legend Courtney Love, who also has a cameo role as a waitress in the clip.

The film follows the dazzling couple as they spend their time in mundane locations such as the supermarket, the hair salon and the launderette, but the scenes are far from boring — in addition to Love, there are guest appearances from an ostrich, a tiger and an owl.

Leto and Del Rey were first announced as the faces of the scent family back in November, when the house marked the collaboration with a launch party set in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA.

Creative Director Alessandro Michele has been making a habit of signing up famous faces to front Gucci campaigns recently — previous collaborators include the singer and actor Harry Styles and the Hollywood star Faye Dunaway. — AFP-Relaxnews