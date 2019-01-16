‘Just Dance’ games find movie studio

‘Just Dance’ debuted in 2010, with over two-dozen more games since then. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — The Just Dance franchise of dance and fitness games will be turned into a film by Screen Gems, the Sony studio responsible for six Resident Evil adaptations.

The studio’s most successful movies have been dark action-oriented projects such as the Resident Evil franchise — Resident Evil: The Final Chapter made a US$312 million (RM1.28 billion) box office on a US$40 million production budget — and it has also contributed two entries to the Underworld franchise.

Yet it has experience with more uplifting fare, 2007’s romantic dance drama Stomp the Yard and musical family comedy This Christmas, released the same year; 2011 romcom Friends with Benefits ranks among the studio’s bigger hits as do romantic war drama Dear John (2010) and romcom Think Like a Man.

Ubisoft’s dedicated entertainment division Ubisoft Film and Television is to co-produce alongside Olive Bridge Entertainment, the company behind Friends with Benefits, Peter Rabbit, and the Annie remake.

The French-headquartered video game company converted its long-running historical action series Assassin’s Creed into a 2016 film of the same name.

Starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, it made US$240 million on a production budget of US$125 million, and failed to stir up a buzz among reviewers.

Ubisoft has also optioned several other franchises including the Tom Clancy-licensed trio The Division, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell, its surveillance thriller Watch Dogs, and a feature-length version of its mischievous, rabbit-like alien character franchise, Rabbids, already a three-season animated series.

Just Dance debuted in 2009 for the Nintendo Wii, its accessibility and joyfulness a good match for the all-comers’ console.

Nine games in the core franchise have been released across various console platforms since, with smartphone integration arriving in 2014, and there have been numerous spin-offs dedicated to Disney characters, kids’ parties, and individual pop artists, as well as J-Pop, Broadway and Hip-Hop styles. — AFP-Relaxnews