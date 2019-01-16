Baling MP Abdul Azeez, brother leave MACC HQ, bound for court

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim arrives at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — The vehicles carrying Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother, Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul, were seen leaving the compound of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here about 7.40am today.

The Proton Preve and Toyota Fortuner car carrying the siblings were escorted by a police patrol car and two motorcycles.

The two brothers were arrested at 4.30pm yesterday when they presented themselves at the MACC headquarters and would be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

They will be charged under the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001. — Bernama