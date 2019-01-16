Metallica releases new ‘Enter Night Pilsner’ beer

Styled after traditional Northern German Pilsners, brewer Arrogant Consortia — an imprint of Stone Brewing — calls Enter Night Pilsner ‘hop forward’ with a bitterness on the finish. — Picture via Facebook/Metallica

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Hot on the heels of their sonic-aged whiskey, headbanger group Metallica is set to release a new beer named after one of their most iconic songs: Enter Sandman.

Styled after traditional Northern German Pilsners, brewer Arrogant Consortia — an imprint of Stone Brewing — calls Enter Night Pilsner “hop forward” with a bitterness on the finish.

It's the latest release in Metallica’s alcohol merch portfolio.

Last summer, the group launched Blackened, also named after one of their popular titles from the 1988 album ...And Justice for All.

A blend of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys from North America, the spirit was aged by blasting it with the band’s heart-thumping tunes via a custom-made subwoofer (a loudspeaker designed to reproduce low bass frequencies) that amplified low hertz sound waves — a method that claims to change the shape of the whiskey.

Meanwhile, Enter Night Pilsner will get a full US roll-out over the next few months. A global release is set for Europe, Australia and China this spring.

Metallica joins fellow heavy metal rockers AC/DC, KISS, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard in the beer brewing and merchandising business. — AFP-Relaxnews