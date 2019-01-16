Ministry: ‘Victim blaming’ infographics in Year Three textbook will be removed

Students attend the first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan Silibin in Ipoh January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Education Ministry has taken immediate steps to revise certain infographics on a Year Three Physical and Health Education textbook as they could be misconstrued.

The ministry said in a statement that the infographics on page 67 of the book, published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and supplied to all national and national-type Tamil schools this year, could be misconstrued as blaming the victims of sexual harassment in relation to “protecting one’s modesty”.

“The ministry received feedback about the infographics last night and has taken immediate steps to rectify it.

“The ministry decided to improve the content of the book by providing an error in the form of QRCode, which teachers, students and parents can upload on January 17 (Thursday),” it said.

Niat kerajaan untuk memberi pendidikan seksual seawal umur persekolahan baik. Namun, perangkaan mesej ini amat bermasalah kerana ianya menyalahkan mangsa. Selain itu, infografik ini melindungi pemangsa.



Kami syorkn @KemPendidikan utk rujuk ngo sebelum cipta silibus. pic.twitter.com/LA1x7pG9k0 — COMANGO (@uprmalaysia) January 14, 2019

The statement also explained that the correction, which is in a form a sticker, would also be printed and distributed to all schools, including national-type Tamil schools from January 29.

“A note regarding this will be issued and extended to all schools to inform about these improvements,” it said. — Bernama