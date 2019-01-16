It’s fate, says dad after toddler run over at babysitter’s home in Kelantan

GUA MUSANG, Jan 16 — The father of 17-month-old toddler who died after she was hit by a car at her babysitter’s home at Taman Kesedar Jaya, here yesterday, did not blame the babysitter and accepted her death as fated.

Mohd Hafezul Abdullah, 35, said even though he accepted the death as fated, he still felt sad and lonely following the tragedy.

Mohd Hafezul and his wife Kharina Sharing, 33, have another daughter, a year two student at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Wangi 2 here.

He said he was at work at the Gua Musang Land and District office and rushed to the Gua Musang Hospital once he was informed of the incident.

In the 5pm incident yesterday, Aamina Inayah was hit by a Toyota Fortuner driven by her babysitter’s 54-year-old mother Che Jah Yaacob who was moving the car into the garage when the tragedy occurred.

At the time, Aamina Inayah’s babysitter Nor Syamimi Ibrahim, 20, was in the house and did not realise that the toddler had wandered outside.

Both the babysitter and her mother rushed the toddler to the hospital but Aamina Inayah was confirmed dead half an hour after the incident. — Bernama