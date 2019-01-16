California storms to dump up to 2.1m of snow, force evacuations

A plow clears snow after a heavy winter storm in Tahoe City, California, January 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Big Pacific storms are set to dump up to 2.1m of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and several inches of rain elsewhere in the state, forcing evacuations in areas at risk to mudslides.

The first storm moved over Southern California yesterday, with rainfall of up to 7.6cm expected in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and up to 11.4cm in the Santa Monica Mountains, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Police in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties ordered evacuations from areas damaged by last year’s wildfires because of the risk heavy rain would trigger mud and debris flows on charred hillsides.

Significant road closures and travel delays were possible in the Los Angeles area given risks of flash flooding and rockslides, the NWS reported.

An even bigger storm was brewing out at sea and set to hit the coast today, Accuweather reported.

Areas north of Santa Barbara were likely to see up to 7.6cm of rain. As much as 2.1m of snow was possible over 1,829m in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

“The big one is still out in the middle of the Pacific,” said AccuWeather meteorologist John Gresiak. “It’s a very powerful storm.”

The weather is a boon for California’s farmers and ski areas, given most of the state is recovering from years of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

The wild weather is the result of moisture-laden winds from the Pacific known as “atmospheric rivers.”

The first storm will reach the US Midwest and Northeast tomorrow and Friday, gathering more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The second storm will hit the central and eastern United States through the weekend, Gresiak said. — Reuters