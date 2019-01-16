Toni Collette tapped to join Anna Kendrick in sci-fi thriller ‘Stowaway'

Actress Toni Collette. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — Oscar nominee Toni Collette has joined the cast of upcoming sci-fi thriller Stowaway, starring opposite fellow Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air, A Simple Favour).

The film — to be directed by former YouTube star Joe Penna, from a script with longtime collaborator Ryan Morrison — revolves around a mission headed to Mars, where an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems (via Variety).

The plot thickens, when — facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome — a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship's biologist.

The project is the second collaboration between Penna and Morrison, who previously worked together on the survival film Arctic, which premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, and is slated for a theatrical release in early 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews