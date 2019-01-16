Volunteers: The unsung heroes of elections

Pakatan Harapan supporters at the SMK Sultan Ahmad Shah nomination centre in Cameron Highlands, January 12, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The recent kerfuffle in Cameron Highlands over whether reimbursing party volunteers is legal or not has shone the spotlight on this group of people who generally go unnoticed in election campaigns.

So, who are these people who willingly give their time — some are reimbursed for petrol and food while others leave their homes and jobs for a few days and do not expect anything in return at all — to help their candidates win?

During the 14th general election (GE14), 32-year-old Penny Loo told Malay Mail she spent four days in Cameron Highlands, the very seat that Pakatan Harapan (PH) hopeful M. Manogaran is trying to wrest from Barisan Nasional (BN) on January 26.

“I registered under Invoke and was called to be a postal vote counter in Cameron Highlands and headed there on Tuesday, one day before elections,” said Loo who is from Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The consultant said she was hosted by a non-partisan family in Cameron Highlands who also prepared her meals. She said it was the first time she met the host family and the accommodation was arranged by her residents’ association in Petaling Jaya.

While in the highlands, Loo also helped out at Station Kasih (Care Station) where she assisted the elderly and coached people on how to vote without damaging their ballot papers.

“Of course, no money given; we had to cover our own expenses and I took leave and everything. It was more of a sense of just doing something more drastic I guess. I was the polling and counting agent in Bandar Utama during the 13th general election.

“In the last election, I couldn’t cast my vote. But I knew that after the gerrymandering by Barisan Nasional, I figured it wasn’t important. It was more important for me to be in Cameron Highlands but sadly, we didn’t win,” said Loo.

Sacrificing dream house to fund video

One volunteer who went above and beyond is the 37-year-old who sacrificed his dream home during the elections when he was asked to help fund the famous heartwarming short film titled Harapan Untuk Malaysia.

Better known back then as the Tun M video as it featured Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, it had a quite an impact during the polls.

Although he did not volunteer during the elections in the traditional sense, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member who requested anonymity considers himself one.

“The RM100,000 I used to fund the video was supposed to be the downpayment for my house. It was used to produce the video and other related materials including promotional materials and shooting costs which include campaign and food among others.

“I believe PH to be the best option for Malaysia right now and I think they can do a better job than BN. I would do it again if needed,” said the Alor Setar-based businessman.

PAS supporters hold their party flag on Nomination Day in Langkawi April 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

Campaigning out of their own pockets

Another former volunteer, who wished to be known as Elaine, said she and her group of friends (all Chinese and all non-party members) campaigned mostly in Chinese areas for PAS during the three by-elections in Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu in 2009 on their own dime.

They felt that PAS, then part of the now defunct Pakatan Rakyat, needed the support.

“PAS didn’t have the support of the local Chinese voters as Pakatan Rakyat was a very new coalition then. So a group of our friends was asked to go hold the PAS flag and help PAS get the Chinese votes in these constituencies,” she said, pointing out that she was then 29 years old.

Elaine said that she helped to campaign for the party by engaging with local communities wherever she could find them.

“Our main job was hold the party flag and ask people to ‘VOTE PAS’. It was very flexible, we walked, met people, talked in kopitiam, morning market, be friendly,” she said.

On a typical day during her campaign run, Elaine would start work from 7am to 2.3 pm before taking a short break. She would then continue from 6pm to 11pm. She said the time was not necessarily set.

“No starting time, no ending time. No one was there to boss us. We did what we thought was helpful to get votes,” she said.

“We didn’t get a single sen as volunteers and all of us lived in KL at that time. So we all paid for our own KTM tickets, accommodation and food,” she said, citing further that each volunteer probably coughed up around RM300 to RM400 per person each time they volunteered.

Barisan Nasional supporters are pictured waving the party’s flags at Dataran Kampung Sungai Chik Ulu Yam, Selangor March 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Another volunteer Ally Haslan, 56, said he spent RM2,500 during GE14 while helping to campaign for PSM candidate B. Suresh in Cameron Highlands and S. Arutchelvan in Semenyih.

A Kajang resident, Ally said he was not upset about the amount of money he spent to help PSM campaign.

“Throughout the campaign period, I did not receive even a single sen nor did I expect them to give me any sort of reimbursement.

“It was my way of helping candidates who I know are people-centric,” he said.

Ally explained he was not alone in that category as many volunteers who campaigned for PSM had done so without any expectation of compensation or reward.

“For out-of-town PSM volunteers who could not afford accommodation, many bunked at the operations centre or even at the PSM office.

“Many also drove themselves to these areas to help campaign and all the while spending their own money,” he said.

He added, “Often, after a long day of campaigning, the operations centre would usually prepare simple meals for us. No one came to us and gave money for food allowances or anything of the sort.”