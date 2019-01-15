Perlis Health chief: Scanning for fever necessary at Malaysia-Thai border over Chikungunya scare

A monitor connected to a body temperature scanner shows flight passengers arriving at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport June 21, 2015. Malaysians are required to pass through a body temperature scanner at the Padang Besar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex when returning from visits to Thailand over a reported outbreak of Chikugunya disease. — Reuters pic

PADANG BESAR, Jan 15 — Malaysians are required to pass through a body temperature scanner at the Padang Besar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex when returning from visits to Thailand where there is a reported outbreak of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya disease.

Perlis Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Ann said the precautionary measure was imposed by the Perlis Health Department in view of the reported Chikungunya outbreak in Hat Yai.

“The situation is still under control at this stage but the people have to be reminded constantly,” he told reporters here today.

Teh advised people who had visited Hat Yai to go for a medical examination if they suffered from symptoms such as fever, headache and fatigue.

The Bangkok Post of Thailand reported yesterday that Chikungunya had been detected in Hat Yai and that scores of people were seeking treatment for the disease at clinics in the city. — Bernama